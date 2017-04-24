Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --A 24-year-old Elmhurst man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead at the bottom of the Elmhurst-Chicago Stone quarry, police said Monday.
The DuPage County Coroner's Office was notified by Elmhurst police after the body of a deceased man was found at the quarry at 1:20 p.m. last Friday. On Saturday, the DuPage County Coroner's Office identified the body as Justin Antony using dental records.
Antony was reported missing on April 14. He left his residence in the 800-block of North Indiana Street at about 5:30 p.m. At about 8:33 p.m., his family received a text message from him that stated he was at a church in Bellwood, but he never showed up for the service.
The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and autopsy results.
The family of Justin Antony released a statement Monday saying, "We are devastated by the passing of Justin Antony, who left us far too early at the age of 24. He was a loving son, a supportive brother and a caring friend. No words can capture our grief. We will have a private funeral service on Wednesday.
We wish to thank the Elmhurst Police Department for leading the efforts to find Justin, the thousands who shared our pleas to find him on social media, the hundreds from our community and across the Chicago region who volunteered their time to help us and the community leaders who went out of their way to offer help and support. We also thank the media outlets that helped to publicize our search efforts. We ask for privacy at this time of mourning."