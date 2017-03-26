NEWS

Missing Michigan teen with autism believed to be in Chicago

Derek Andree (Photo courtesy of James Beard )

A 19-year-old Michigan boy who has autism and a mental illness may have taken a bus to Chicago, police said.

Derek Andree, who is prone to seizures if he doesn't take medication, is from Livonia, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.

His family said Andree was seen at the Detroit Greyhound station at 8 p.m. Saturday and headed to Grand Rapids, where he then took another Greyhound bus to Chicago, arriving at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Andree is 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat, jeans and glasses.

Chicago police said Andree likes to visit libraries and is known to carry knives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.
