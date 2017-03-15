NEWS

Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas

DALLAS, TX --
Engineers from T-Mobile are in the city of Dallas to fix a major problem that has 'ghost calls' clogging 911 lines.

The fix comes too late for a mother and her 6-month-old baby.

The baby died this weekend when a babysitter couldn't reach 911 after the baby boy had fallen from a bed. The T-Mobile 'ghost calls' had clogged up the emergency lines and put more than 440 callers on hold Saturday night.

According to investigators, the caretaker made three attempts to reach 911 before calling the boy's mother.

She took the infant to the hospital, but it was too late to save him.

"I thought 911 was supposed to be there to help us, but in this case I lost my son," Bridget Alex said. "I need to know why my son of six months is gone, that's what I want to know."

The city has not placed the blame on T-Mobile or the outage.

Dispatchers called the babysitter back but were unable to reach her, city officials said.

The 'ghost calls' have been a problem for 911 operators in Dallas for weeks.

Related Topics:
newst-mobile911 callbaby deathu.s. & world
