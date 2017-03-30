Mom of 3 missing almost 3 years declared legally dead

A New Castle, Delaware woman who has been missing for nearly three years is now presumed dead.Nefertiri Trader went missing on June 30, 2014, and there has been no sign of her since.Investigators are hoping Wednesday's ruling could help the case move forward.A witness reportedly saw Trader being forced into her silver Acura outside her home on Freedom Trail."Miss Trader was the mother of three children, she was 31 years old, she was a good, decent person. For her to disappear in the manner that she did is unacceptable to us as a police department," said Det. Matthew DiSabatino.Detectives want to hear from anyone who knows anything about Trader's case.You can call New Castle County Police at (302) 395-8110.