Mom remains hopeful of seeing kids abducted by dad 9 years ago
An Ontario mother remains hopeful that she'll see her children again after they were abducted by their father nine years ago. (KABC)

ONTARIO, Calif. --
An Ontario mother remains hopeful that she'll see her children again after they were abducted by their father nine years ago.

Griselda Gonzalez flipped through a baby book containing pictures of her two children as infants. The last time she saw them, Tammy was 3 and Diego was 2.

"I took them to the Ontario Police Department in October 2007, and they never came back," she said.

She later learned her ex-husband, Francisco Flores, had liquidated his assets and fled with their two kids. Since then, nine years has come and gone. Authorities released progression photos of what Tammy at age 12 and Diego at age 11 may look like.

"There are no words to describe the pain, the suffering of not having them here," she said.

Her heartache is compounded by fear. She said she left her husband after he turned his abuse from her to the children. She said he would spank Diego when he was only a year old, and when she tried to intervene, Flores beat her.

The kidnapping case has gone cold. Ontario police said they've exhausted all leads to find the children.

"He's very disciplined with staying off social media himself. Maybe he's even using a different name. But he definitely has help. He has an entire family and friends and associates," Detective Melissa Ramirez said.

Flores, who is now 42 years old, has a mole on each cheek and under his nose. Investigators believe he may be in Mexico or somewhere in the U.S. since he is an American citizen.

Gonzalez looks forward to a reunion with her kids and hopes another year doesn't slip away without them.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office issued a $1 million arrest warrant for Flores. Anyone with more information is urged to call the Ontario Police Department or dial 911.
