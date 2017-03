Mother says assault of missing girl, 15, shown in Facebook Live video

Deahvion Austin.

Chicago police are trying to track down the person behind a Facebook Live video that may show a woman's missing daughter being assaulted.Stacey Elkins told ABC7 Eyewitness News her 15-year-old daughter, Dehavion Austin, is a freshman at Lake Tech High School. Elkins said she saw the video , which has since been removed from Facebook."I saw her face and the look on her face was just pure fear. And I, I just want my daughter home," Elkins said.Police are investigating Austin as a missing person. She is described as a 5-foot-7, 146-pound black girl, who wears her hair naturally.Austin was last seen Sunday, wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and a green jacket in the 1400-block of South Avers in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to a police alert.Police said a missing person's report was filed on Austin in November 2016, but she was found shortly after.Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.