Mother says assault of missing girl, 15, shown in Facebook Live video

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are trying to track down the person behind a Facebook Live video that may show a woman's missing daughter being assaulted.
Stacey Elkins told ABC7 Eyewitness News her 15-year-old daughter, Dehavion Austin, is a freshman at Lake Tech High School. Elkins said she saw the video, which has since been removed from Facebook.
"I saw her face and the look on her face was just pure fear. And I, I just want my daughter home," Elkins said.
Police are investigating Austin as a missing person. She is described as a 5-foot-7, 146-pound black girl, who wears her hair naturally.
Austin was last seen Sunday, wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and a green jacket in the 1400-block of South Avers in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to a police alert.
Police said a missing person's report was filed on Austin in November 2016, but she was found shortly after.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.