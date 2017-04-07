NEWS

Mother wants to thank man who saved son

A suburban mom is looking for the stranger who saved her son's life. (WLS)

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) --
A suburban mom is looking for the stranger who saved her son's life.

"I didn't really say thank you. And I really want to," said Mary Graham.

It happened Tuesday night at a Subway restaurant in Alsip, Illinois.

Two-year-old Noah Graham started to choke on a Dorito chip.

Surveillance video shows the man who ran to his rescue.

"He took my son right out of the stroller, and just took complete control. Took him out of his stroller, threw him over his knee, applied pressure to his belly and started patting him on his back and when he did that the chip came out and my son threw up," said Graham.

The man left as Graham was cleaning her son up.

She doesn't just want to thank him; she also wants to pay his dry-cleaning bill.
