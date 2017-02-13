NEWS

Multiple cars catch fire at Disneyland parking garage

Five to seven people were being treated for smoke inhalation after multiple cars caught fire at a Disneyland parking garage, according to officials.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland guests Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The Anaheim Fire Department said five to six cars caught fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure.

Viewers captured smoke billowing from the second floor of the parking garage and shared their images with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland, according to officials.


Anaheim police announced the two-alarm fire was knocked down at about 5:35 p.m.

Disneyland officials said no vehicles were currently being allowed in the structure and guests were being directed to an alternate parking area.

Medics were treating five to seven victims who suffered from smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
