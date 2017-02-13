Multiple cars catch fire at Disneyland parking garage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1753144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland, according to officials.

Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland guests Monday afternoon, according to officials.The Anaheim Fire Department said five to six cars caught fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure.Viewers captured smoke billowing from the second floor of the parking garage and shared their images with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.Anaheim police announced the two-alarm fire was knocked down at about 5:35 p.m.Disneyland officials said no vehicles were currently being allowed in the structure and guests were being directed to an alternate parking area.Medics were treating five to seven victims who suffered from smoke inhalation, according to authorities.