NEWS

Naperville police looking for man in tuxedo, possibly victim of crime

Surveillance photo of a man in a tuxedo who entered the BP Amoco Gas Station at 901 N. Washington St. in Naperville at about 3 a.m. Feb. 12, 2017. (Naperville Police Station)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Ten days ago, a man in a tuxedo wrote a note at a Naperville gas station that said his wallet was stolen by someone who had a weapon. He then got into a black SUV.

On Wednesday, Naperville police were still trying to identify the man in an attempt to check on his well-being. Surveillance video of the man and the SUV were released.

At 3 a.m. Feb. 12, the man in the tuxedo - who appeared to be in his 30s -- entered the BP Amoco Gas Station at 901 N. Washington St. in Naperville, police said.

He purchased cigarettes and, on the back of the receipt, wrote that someone had taken his wallet and that they had a weapon.

The man in the tuxedo then left the store and got into the SUV, which police described as possibly an older model BMW X5 or X6.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manrobberygas stationNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
GOP town hall backlash is 'hybrid' of real concern, 'manufactured' anger, WH says
More News
Top Stories
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
Record warmth continues, but snow expected this weekend
Powerball lottery jackpot at $403M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
NASA Announcement: 7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star, could hold life
Ukrainian oligarch's extradition to Chicago on hold
VIDEO: Entire family nearly swept out to sea in Hawaii
Show More
Man, 60, dies after being found shot in Little Village garage
Teen in custody in Hammond stabbing death
NU students demand change after 5 women report sex assaults
'Miracle' baby born to mom with ovarian cancer
Naperville restaurant among 43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's to close
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos