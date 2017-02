All northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were closed at 159th Street for a serious crash, Illinois State Police said. They were reopened around 6:20 p.m. on Friday.State police said traffic was diverted off the highway at 159th Street. The accident involved two vehicles and happened around 1:45 p.m.At least one person was injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.