Nearly 125 CFD graduates honored at Navy Pier ceremony

The mayor and Chicago Fire Department (CFD) commissioner recognized nearly 125 newly recruited firefighters and paramedics on Wednesday.Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CFD commissioner Jose Santiago recognized the new graduates of the Fire Academy during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Navy Pier.The graduating class included 29 former or current members of the U.S. Military, 10 former police officers, 11 former CFD medics and two family members of those who lost their life during service as police officers or firefighters.The graduates completed a six-month training course that included courses for certification as an EMT and Illinois firefighter."These men and women will continue the strong tradition of Chicago having the best equipped and trained members who are ready to serve every neighborhood to save life and property," Santiago said in a press release.ABC 7 Chicago's Tanja Babich and Terrell Brown were the emcees for the evening.The CFD and ABC 7 Chicago have partnered for the past 14 years on Operation Save A Life to promote carbon monoxide safety and prevention.