CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT

Nearly 125 CFD graduates honored at Navy Pier ceremony

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The mayor and Chicago Fire Department (CFD) commissioner recognized nearly 125 newly recruited firefighters and paramedics on Wednesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CFD commissioner Jose Santiago recognized the new graduates of the Fire Academy during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Navy Pier.

The graduating class included 29 former or current members of the U.S. Military, 10 former police officers, 11 former CFD medics and two family members of those who lost their life during service as police officers or firefighters.

The graduates completed a six-month training course that included courses for certification as an EMT and Illinois firefighter.

"These men and women will continue the strong tradition of Chicago having the best equipped and trained members who are ready to serve every neighborhood to save life and property," Santiago said in a press release.

ABC 7 Chicago's Tanja Babich and Terrell Brown were the emcees for the evening.

The CFD and ABC 7 Chicago have partnered for the past 14 years on Operation Save A Life to promote carbon monoxide safety and prevention.
Related Topics:
newschicago fire departmentoperation save a lifeNavy Pier
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
10 kids among 17 displaced in West Garfield Park fire
Operation Save A Life 2017
Weekend Watch: Chicago Fire Department discrimination lawsuits
Firefighter injured in South Side blaze, CFD says
More chicago fire department
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man shot by Amtrak police outside Union Station dies
Trump's secretary of labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Man shot by Amtrak police outside Union Station dies
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Show More
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of Skokie Walgreens
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Caregivers continue to work without salary due to budget crisis
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos