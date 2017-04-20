Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --A man charged in the murder of a woman in her northwest suburban Schaumburg apartment was the victim's neighbor, police said Thursday. He was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday night.
Officers found Tiffany Thrasher, 33, dead in her apartment in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive last Sunday, around noon. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, police said.
Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, lived in her building. Police said he entered her home through a window sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Police said after killing Thrasher, Mejia-Maya fled the state. Authorities contacted the U.S. Marshal Service and he was taken into custody in Florida Wednesday night.
"We have learned that Mejia fled the area after committing the crime and was now possibly in Florida. An arrest warrant was issued for Mejia for first degree murder. The U.S. Marshals were contacted and with their assistance, Mejia was taken into custody last night without incident," Commander Kurt Metzger, Schaumburg Police Department, said.
Mejia-Maya was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion.
Police declined to discuss Mejia's criminal background. The mugshot provided was from another state. Police said he had contacts in Florida which is what led police to find him there.
Thrasher was supposed to sing in the choir at Living Hope Church in nearby Elk Grove on Easter Sunday. She was reported missing when she did not show.
She was killed sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday, when she returned home from dinner with friends.
Officials are trying to bring Mejia back to Cook County. He has an extradition hearing Thursday afternoon.
Thrasher's family released a statement Wednesday, saying:
Our family is thankful for the hard work and diligence of Schaumburg Police Department in the investigation of my sister Tiffany's death.
Our hearts are literally broken imagining what my sister went thru in the last hours of her life. She was truly a loving, happy person, she always seen the good in everyone. Our family has full faith and confidence in God and the Schaumburg Police Department to see justice served to whomever committed this horrific crime. We are finalizing funeral arrangements this afternoon and will share that information when it is available.