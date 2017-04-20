NEWS

Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man charged in the murder of a woman in her northwest suburban Schaumburg was the victim's neighbor. (WLS)

By
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
A man charged in the murder of a woman in her northwest suburban Schaumburg apartment was the victim's neighbor, police said Thursday. He was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday night.

Officers found Tiffany Thrasher, 33, dead in her apartment in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive last Sunday, around noon. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, police said.

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, lived in her building. Police said he entered her home through a window sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police said after killing Thrasher, Mejia-Maya fled the state. Authorities contacted the U.S. Marshal Service and he was taken into custody in Florida Wednesday night.

"We have learned that Mejia fled the area after committing the crime and was now possibly in Florida. An arrest warrant was issued for Mejia for first degree murder. The U.S. Marshals were contacted and with their assistance, Mejia was taken into custody last night without incident," Commander Kurt Metzger, Schaumburg Police Department, said.

Mejia-Maya was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion.

Police declined to discuss Mejia's criminal background. The mugshot provided was from another state. Police said he had contacts in Florida which is what led police to find him there.

Thrasher was supposed to sing in the choir at Living Hope Church in nearby Elk Grove on Easter Sunday. She was reported missing when she did not show.

She was killed sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday, when she returned home from dinner with friends.

Officials are trying to bring Mejia back to Cook County. He has an extradition hearing Thursday afternoon.

Thrasher's family released a statement Wednesday, saying:

Our family is thankful for the hard work and diligence of Schaumburg Police Department in the investigation of my sister Tiffany's death.

Our hearts are literally broken imagining what my sister went thru in the last hours of her life. She was truly a loving, happy person, she always seen the good in everyone. Our family has full faith and confidence in God and the Schaumburg Police Department to see justice served to whomever committed this horrific crime. We are finalizing funeral arrangements this afternoon and will share that information when it is available.
Related Topics:
newswoman killedmurderstranglingsex assaulthome invasionu.s. & worldSchaumburgFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
Man arrested in Schaumburg woman's strangulation
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Eco-friendly products to try for Earth Day
Video shows Kansas City airport confrontation with pilot, passenger
These people make a fortune pruning marijuana
Chick-fil-A burglary suspect captured on island
More News
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Autistic teen died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Woman sentenced for ex's murder as he retrieved belongings after marriage
Police department employee arrested after leading coworkers on chase
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Show More
Pit bull suffers chemical burns after visit to groomer
New video shows trailblazing judge alone hours before body found in river
Suspect in crash that knocked out power to hundreds had BAC at twice legal limit
Man denied lung transplant due to marijuana use
Chick-fil-A burglary suspect captured on island
More News
Top Video
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Man arrested in Schaumburg woman's strangulation
More Video