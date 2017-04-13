NEWS

Neighbors upset over sign that read, 'Chinese, keep your dogs off my grass'

EMBED </>More News Videos

El Monte neighbors said they were upset after a man posted a sign that said "Chinese, keep your dogs off my grass."

By
EL MONTE, Calif. --
A sign posted in an El Monte neighborhood caused an uproar after a Filipino family said it's racist.

Sisters Alexis and Rose Anne Yu said they walk their dogs Cascay and Daisy up and down their street every night.

But on Monday, the sisters said they noticed a new sign along their route that read, "Chinese, keep your dogs off my grass."

"I don't understand. Why would you write something like that? And to direct it to a race for that matter," Alexis Yu said.

In tiny print in the upper right hand corner the sign read, "Respect your neighbors."

"When I looked at it closely I was like, 'Oh, no,'" Alexis Yu recalled. "So I took out my phone, took a picture of it right away and actually emailed it to the El Monte (police) department to let them know what was going on."

Eyewitness News spoke to the man who placed the sign in his yard and he said he was trying to communicate with specific dog owners in his neighborhood who aren't picking up after their pets.

"I'm not being racist or anything, I'm being specific," William Alarcon said. "The Hispanic woman was doing it and I spoke to her and she stopped doing it."

Alarcon said he's Native American and there were some neighbors who understood his sign.

"I spoke to one guy over there and he wasn't upset," Alarcon said. "He said, 'OK, they do the same to me.' He's Asian and they do the same to him."

Police said they were looking into the matter.

UPDATE: Eyewitness News learned Wednesday afternoon that the sign had been taken down.
Related Topics:
newsracismneighborhoodu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
US drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan, largest non-nuclear weapon
Garbage truck, car collide in deadly Southwest Side crash
United passenger's attorney: Removal from flight was more horrifying than leaving Vietnamm
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
More News
Top Stories
United passenger's attorney: Removal from flight was more horrifying than leaving Vietnamm
Mom pleads guilty after 3-year-old hung up by feet, beaten to death
Mom sues Home Depot, delivery company over child's drowning
Woman's dog, found standing outside yard, put down without her knowledge
Garbage truck, car collide in deadly Southwest Side crash
Body of trailblazing judge found in river
Jostens jeweler gives closer look at Cubs World Series ring
Show More
Man who sued city over wrongful conviction awarded more than $13M
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Army veteran asks Rauner for clemency to halt deportation to Mexico
Man found guilty of felony animal cruelty for killing wife's puppy
More News
Top Video
Man shot in Brighton Park garage
United passenger's attorney: Removal from flight was more horrifying than leaving Vietnamm
Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' opens Saturday
Baby, mom and grandpa battle life-threatening illnesses
More Video