North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified

A robbery suspect who was fatally shot by police Tuesday at a Burlington Coat Factory in west suburban North Riverside was identified Wednesday morning as Alfonso D. Lopez, 41, of nearby Berwyn. Police said he used an elderly shopper as a human shield.Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an attempted bank robbery at a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in the 2200-block of Harlem Avenue. The grocery store is located in the same strip mall as the Burlington Coat Factory.When police arrived, they saw Lopez walking around. They said he did not obey their commands to surrender. Instead, police said he ran into the clothing store and held an elderly man at knifepoint.The hostage struggled and was able to pull away. Police said that's when two officers opened fire, shooting Lopez."I heard a couple people, like, gasping in surprise. Then voices yelling, 'Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground!'" said Colin Weaver, a witness.Lopez was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m. No one else was injured."It was odd. We've come here for years. Forty-four years," said Theresa Ottomanelli, who shopped at the strip mall Wednesday."I'm actually pretty shocked it happened here - that it originated here and ended up in different location," said Martin Cordero, another shopper.The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating.Police said prior to Tuesday's attempted robbery and shooting, Lopez was wanted by the FBI in connection with a Dec. 16 bank robbery in nearby River Forest.