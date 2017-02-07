NEWS

Northwestern investigates reports of drugging, sexual assault

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Northwestern University students learned Monday night about two separate sex assault investigations, both involving fraternities.

The school wants to warn students about a possible date rape drug on campus in north suburban Evanston and allegations of sexual assaults.

Northwestern posted an alert on its website that said on Feb. 2, the Sexual Harassment Prevention Office received a report that on Jan. 21, four female students who attended an event at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house and were possibly given a date rape drug.

The report also alleged that two of the students also believed they were sexually assaulted.

In addition. On Feb. 3, the university received an anonymous report alleging that on the previous night, a female student was sexually assaulted, possibly involving the use of a date rape drug, after attending an event at another fraternity house.

The report is unclear as to where the assault may have occurred.

Northwestern said it is concerned about the safety and well-being of its students and it is investigating the reports.

The university urged anyone with information to contact the university's Title IX coordinator at TitleIXCoordinator@northwestern.edu or call university police at (847) 491-3456.

As of Tuesday morning, there had been no comment from Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
