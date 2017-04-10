Recovery teams searched the North Shore Channel in north suburban Lincolnwood Monday morning for a member of the Northwestern University crew team who fell into the water.Emergency crews, including dive teams, were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m.Northwestern officials said the team was practicing when the rower fell into the water. They launched early Monday morning from the area near McCormick Boulevard and Oakton Street in Skokie, about a mile and a half away from the search area.Officials said the team often practices in this area. There were nine people in the boat. One of them, along with a coach, went into the water after the rower fell."There were a couple of boats in the vicinity. There was also a coach in a motorized boat in the area as well. There was only one member of the team who fell over. Apparently the coach and a member of the team went in to try and get him. I don't have any information other than that," said Alan Cubbage, Northwestern University spokesperson.The university has not identified the missing crew member. The recovery effort is ongoing.