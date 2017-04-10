  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Northwestern crew member missing; recovery effort underway in Lincolnwood

EMBED </>More News Videos

One of the members of the Northwestern University crew team is missing Monday after he fell into the water. (WLS)

By
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Recovery teams searched the North Shore Channel in north suburban Lincolnwood Monday morning for a member of the Northwestern University crew team who fell into the water.

Emergency crews, including dive teams, were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m.

Northwestern officials said the team was practicing when the rower fell into the water. They launched early Monday morning from the area near McCormick Boulevard and Oakton Street in Skokie, about a mile and a half away from the search area.

Officials said the team often practices in this area. There were nine people in the boat. One of them, along with a coach, went into the water after the rower fell.

"There were a couple of boats in the vicinity. There was also a coach in a motorized boat in the area as well. There was only one member of the team who fell over. Apparently the coach and a member of the team went in to try and get him. I don't have any information other than that," said Alan Cubbage, Northwestern University spokesperson.

The university has not identified the missing crew member. The recovery effort is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newswater searchnorthwestern universityLincolnwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: At least 4 shot at elementary school in San Bernardino
Judge shot to death in Chicago, manhunt on for suspect
Wife: Arrested alleged Russian hacker 'linked to Trump's election win'
Man charged after pursuit in stolen SUV in Lake Forest
More News
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overbooked flight
Police: At least 4 shot at elementary school in San Bernardino
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home
Wife: Arrested alleged Russian hacker 'linked to Trump's election win'
Trump tax for Mar-a-Lago?
Show More
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Man charged after pursuit in stolen SUV in Lake Forest
Woman fatally stabs live-in girlfriend, goes to victim's mother's home, police say
More News
Top Video
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
Passover begins Monday night with traditional Seder meal
Man found dead in CPD lockup
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video