NEWS

Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked

EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators say one ormore hackers are responsible for warning sirens going off in the Dallas area. (WLS)

DALLAS --
Hackers struck the sirens Dallas uses to alert residents to take shelter from inclement weather, triggering intermittent false alarms for about an hour and a half until officials deactivated the system early Saturday morning.

The person or people responsible were able to hack into a part of the system that was communicating with all 156 of the city's sirens, Rocky Vaz, who heads the city's Office of Emergency Management, said at a news conference.

Technicians were trying to determine how to bring the system back online without the risk of it being hacked again, he said. In the meantime, the public has access to other alert systems. Vaz said he hoped to have the siren system back up by Sunday.

The sirens began sounding at 11:42 p.m. Friday. Officials deactivated the entire system by 1:17 a.m. Saturday. Vaz said the sirens went through about 15 cycles of a 90-second siren activation.

"We shut it down as quickly as we could, taking into consideration all of the precautions and protocols we had to take to make sure that we were not compromising our 156-siren system," he said.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed said officials believe the hack came from the Dallas area. Vaz said city officials have asked the Federal Communications Commission for help in determining who was behind the hack. He said police were not involved yet.

"We can't talk a whole lot about the hack itself, because obviously we don't want this to happen again," Syed said.

Syed said that there was a surge in calls to 911 during the time the sirens were sounding. She said that they had about 4,400 calls from about 11:30 p.m. Friday to about 3 a.m. Saturday. She said that usually from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. they get about half that number of calls. The largest surge came from 12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., when about 800 calls were received. The longest wait time was six minutes.
Related Topics:
newsemergency drillfire sirenhackingTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
ISIS claiming responsibility for two church bombings in Egypt that killed dozens
Church bombings in Egypt kill 37, wound dozens
More News
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 37, wound dozens
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest crash
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
17-year-old Chicago girl killed in Bartlett crash
Show More
Crews responding to fire find man fatally stabbed on NW Side
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Delta's woes persist through weekend with more flights canceled
Shooting at upscale Florida mall leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
Sunday is final day for Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place
More News
Top Video
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Windy City Sweets offers Easter treats
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Man charged in murder of elderly Berwyn couple denied bail
More Video