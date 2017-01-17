Obama commutes sentence for convicted conspirator Oscar Lopez-Rivera

Congressman Luis Gutierrez (left) with Oscar Lopez Rivera.

President Barack Obama has granted clemency to Oscar Lopez-Rivera who has been in federal prison since 1981.Lopez-Rivera grew up in Chicago and was convicted of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government when he was a member of the Puerto Rican independence group FALN.Depending on who's doing the talking, Lopez-Rivera was either a dangerous terrorist who used booby trap bombs and other weapons or he was a freedom fighter who became a political prisoner since being convicted of seditious conspiracy and on weapons charges.Under Lopez-Rivera, the FALN, headquartered in Chicago and New York City, planted more than 130 bombs in U.S. cities beginning in 1974.The group's goal was Puerto Rican independence and destabilizing what they called, "Yankee capitalist monopoly. Lopez-Rivera convicted and sentenced to 55-years, proclaimed himself an enemy of the U.S. government.His Chicago apartment was the bombing-making headquarters for the FALN. The FBI found six pounds of dynamite and blasting caps in Lopez-Rivera's apartment. His sentence compounded in 1988 by a prison escape plot that included plans to murder guards.Over the years, Lopez-Rivera became described as a political prisoner wrongly convicted and incarcerated. Protesters, including high profile politicians and entertainers, backed an effort to have him released and petitions for clemency were circulated and presented to President Obama at the White House.On Tuesday, with the prominent backing of Chicago Congressman Luis Gutierrez, the president granted commutation of his sentence effective May 17.On that day, he will be let out of the federal penitentiary in Indiana where he has been serving his sentence. This is not the first time he was granted some kind of presidential action. Former President Bill Clinton in 1999 offered all of the FALN defendants presidential clemency. Lopez-Rivera turned it down because he said it did not allow all of his co-defendants to get out of prison.Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on the clemency on Twitter.