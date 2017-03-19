NEWS

Obama Presidential Library officials get feedback from Woodlawn community

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of people in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood learned more about the Obama Presidential Library and the impact it could have on the city's South Side.

The library will be built in Jackson Park. Michael Strautmanis, the Obama Foundation's vice president of civic engagement, spoke to the Woodlawn Community Summit. He hopes the library will be a "cultural cornerstone" for the South Side.

"We're bringing the world to Chicago in 2021 and we hope that it sparks the continued renewal that the president and Mrs. Obama have been about since they were right here in Chicago," said Obama Foundation Vice President of Civic Engagement Michael Strautmanis.

You can share your ideas about the Obama Library and the related development at go.obama.org/hometown.
Related Topics:
newsobama librarybarack obamaJackson ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed in line of duty
Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping
Person driving 'suspicious' vehicle detained near White House
More News
Top Stories
Northwestern falls to Gonzaga, 79-73, ending Wildcats' historic season
Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Illinois hires Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood as new basketball coach
Fisherman rescued from mud on Des Plaines River
Whitney Young, Morgan Park boy's basketball teams win state titles
Father held on $750,000 bail after 3-year-old boy shot
Show More
FBI: Woman robs US Bank in North Center
PHOTOS: Nearly 70 killed in Peru in devastating flooding, mudslides
Man, 16-year-old boy shot in Englewood
Irish groups hold immigration rally against Trump travel ban
Police: Owner sold marijuana wax at Brookfield garden shop
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
More Photos