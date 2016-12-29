Officer deaths in the line of duty are at their highest level in five years, according to a report released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
The 2016 Law Enforcement Fatalities Report said 135 officers were killed in the line of duty in the United States this year. Four of them were killed in Illinois.
The report said 64 officers were shot and killed. Of those officers, 21 were ambushed.
This year's nationwide total is up 10 percent compared to the 123 officers who died last year, the report said.
