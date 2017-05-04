NEWS

Bodycam shows officer rescuing a 4-year old from drowning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officer Aaron Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a child from drowning, the Topeka Police Department said. (Topeka Police Department via Storyful)

A Kansas police officer was at the right place at the right time when he leaped into a pond to rescue a drowning 4-year-old.

Bodycam footage released by the Topeka Police Department shows Officer Aaron Bulmer running into the pond and pulling out a young boy.

"I got a civilian, he almost drowned," the officer said. "I got him out."

The child was later identified as being diagnosed with autism, according to ABC News.

"Many times, children with autism are drawn to water, as was displayed in this case," the department said in the statement. "Officer Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a young life."

The boy was was later taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Details of his condition have not been released.
