NEWS

Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond

A Glen Ellyn police officer saved a woman after her car went into a pond at the College of DuPage. (NVP Video)

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) --
A Glen Ellyn police officer came to the rescue of a 61-year-old woman after she drove into a pond Friday night.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. after the woman's car went into a pond at 425 Fawell Boulevard on the property of the College of DuPage.

The first officer on the scene swam out to the car, which was about 30 yards from the shore, and located the woman, who was unconscious and still inside the car, police said. The officer pulled her out and onto the top of the submerged car and she regained consciousness.

Firefighters from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department assisted them in getting back to shore.

The woman, who was in the car alone, was transported to Central DuPage Hospital, police said. The officer who rescued her was hospitalized as a precaution and released a short time later.

It is not known what caused the car to go into the pond.
Related Topics:
newswater rescueGlen Ellyn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings to start the weekend in Chicago
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
More News
Top Stories
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort
Las Vegas' Bellagio put on lockdown after armed burglary
Creative uses for your tax return
Show More
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in 8 shootings since Friday afternoon
Naperville police investigate second carjacking in 2 months
Man and his twin sons sentenced for sex trafficking minors
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos