Officials: 4 dead in South Shore shooting

Officials said four people are dead after a shooting in a restaurant in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Officials said four people are dead after a shooting in a restaurant in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a male approached the restaurant in the 2700-block of East 75th Street and fired shots around 3:30 p.m. When officers responded they found two males unresponsive inside the restaurant, one male unresponsive outside in back of the restaurant and a fourth male unresponsive in front of the restaurant, called Nadia's, on South Coles Street. All suffered gunshot wounds.

There is a very large police presence at the scene, as well as family members of at least two victims. They told ABC 7 what police told them happened.

"He went in there and shot them two. After he killed them two he came out and shot my two nephews and killed my two nephews," said Willamae Jackson, victim's aunt.

"They'd come to get something, to get something to eat for their mom. So they're coming to get something to eat. Whatever happened here, it was at the wrong time, wrong place, I don't know," said Michael Howard, victim's uncle.

Details about the victims, including their ages, were not immediately clear. Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody. The motive for the shooting is unclear.
