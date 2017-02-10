NEWS

Orland Park police investigating woman's death

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Orland Park police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a home Friday afternoon.

Police said a woman was found unresponsive in a home in the 14000-block of South Sheri Lane after being asked to perform a well-being check. She was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Mary Homolka. An autopsy is likely to be performed Saturday, officials said.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News police have been called to the home before.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationOrland Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mystery voicemails about ComEd bills lead to another company's sales pitch
Woman killed in police-involved shooting in North Center
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra near Cicero
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting in North Center
Mystery voicemails about ComEd bills lead to another company's sales pitch
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra near Cicero
2 teenage boys shot in Roseland
Show More
50-year-old man stabbed in Waukegan McDonalds
Mike Ilitch, owner of Tigers and Red Wings, dies at age 87
Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
More Photos