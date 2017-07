Take a look at this video because police in Oswego need help identifying two people who vandalized a car.The man and woman were caught on surveillance camera on May 27 at an apartment complex on South Adams Street.Police say the pair poured an energy drink into the car's gas tank, and then keyed all four sides of the car, causing significant damage.Police say the owner of the car lived in that building and was clearly targeted, but they don't know why.