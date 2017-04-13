NEWS

Rescuers pluck passengers from stuck roller coaster at Six Flags America

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. --
An amusement park roller coaster featuring a "cobra roll," ''sidewinder loop," and "countless swift reversals" stalled Thursday evening outside of Washington, D.C., leaving 24 riders stuck 100 feet (30 meters) up in the air.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders came to a standstill around 5:30 p.m. at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.


The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department said in a tweet that the cars of Joker's Jinx were 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground. Helicopter video from WJLA-TV showed six cars.

TV video showed firefighters in a rescue bucket talking with the passengers, none of whom appeared to be in distress, Brady said.

Six Flags' website describes the Joker's Jinx as having a "spaghetti bowl" design, with the roller coaster doing "a cobra roll, a sidewinder loop, a corkscrew, and countless swift reversals."

Six Flags America said in a statement: "Joker's Jinx did not complete its regular ride cycle, causing it to stop at a safe location on the track. The Prince George's County Fire Department is onsite to assist in getting the riders safely off the ride. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before reopening."

Two dozen passengers became stuck, some for as long as five hours, on the same ride in August 2014.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldsix flagsroller coaster
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 killed in La Porte car crash
24 people rescued from stalled roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
2 Georgia police officers fired after videos show man being punched, kicked
Prosecutors: Gunman who killed Cook Co. judge stalked girlfriend for weeks before shooting
More News
Top Stories
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger mid-flight
Lawsuit claims dozens arrested without cause after Gliniewicz suicide
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Jennifer Garner files for divorce from Ben Affleck
1 killed in La Porte car crash
IN residents worry chemical leak could have lasting impact
Show More
Metra UP-NW trains stopped after pedestrian struck
Mom pleads guilty after 3-year-old hung up by feet, beaten to death
Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago
Jostens jeweler gives closer look at Cubs World Series ring
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos