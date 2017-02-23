ITEAM

Phishing scheme could compromise your Amazon account

EMBED </>More News Videos

Millions use Amazon to shop and many are used to receiving emails from the company, but the ABC 7 I-Team investigated emails that look like they could be from Amazon, but are not. (WLS)

By and ABC7 I-Team Investigation
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Millions use Amazon to shop and many are used to receiving emails from the company, but the ABC 7 I-Team investigated emails that look like they could be from Amazon, but are not.

Studies show phishing attacks are on the rise. When I opened a recent email, I thought it was an alert from Amazon saying someone was trying to hack into my account. But when I took a closer look- I found out it was all fake.

The message was alarming. It said that I had entered the wrong Amazon password several times and that Amazon needed my personal information.

Phishing has been around forever, so why is it still a big problem?

"Because people are falling for it," said Shawn Kanady of Trustwave.

We showed my email to security experts at Trustwave.

"People aren't reading fully an email. They are seeing a logo so it's really easy to just see the logo and assume it's real, click the link and be done," said Kanady.

It asks me to click on this link to "make my account more secure."

But when you hover over that link, it is not an Amazon site, meaning I would be giving my Amazon account information to someone else or worse.

"Clicking on the link could take you to a malicious website that is going to install malware that can even further harvest banking credentials, other passwords that they might be able to find on your computer," said Kanady.

Look at the poor grammar, such as "We need more informations from you."

"Where you can see 'you've entered wrong password for many times'. Clearly it's grammatical issues there. Legitimate companies spend a lot of time building their emails. They have marketing departments that are designed to just craft emails without typos and grammar," said Kanady.

Amazon confirmed the email is not from them and has a section of its website devoted to warning customers about a flurry of phishing emails.

The email I received said the address it's being sent from is "Amazon.com," but watch, it's really another email.

Amazon said they will also never ask you for personal information or ask you to update payment information.

The same rules go for other legitimate companies.

Amazon has information to help identify if an email is actually from the company here.
Related Topics:
newsiteamfraudemailsamazon
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ITEAM
After 14 years, Stateville escapee nabbed in Atlanta
Insurance investigators use social media to assess liability
CPD officers who are accused of domestic violence often go undisciplined
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
Nearly 50 arrested in Chicago area during immigration roundups
More iteam
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Calls to 'protect trans kids' after Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
Dakota Access pipeline protest site cleared after police in riot gear enter main camp
DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'
Police: Woman found dead next to Chicago Heights home
More News
Top Stories
Police digging at Joliet home for woman missing since 1990
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
Baby killed, pregnant woman, 20-year-old man fatally shot ID'd
Ouch! Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Police: Woman found dead next to Chicago Heights home
Trans teen, local groups react to Trump revoking transgender bathroom rule
Show More
Man charged with murder in case of Ga. teacher missing since 2005
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
Police: Teen killed while protecting mom during Subway robbery
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Fake Foods
Authorities: 1 dead, at least 1 injured in East Garfield Park crash
Cubs fans swing at chance to win free tickets
St. Francis University linebacker comes out as gay
More Video