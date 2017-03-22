David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.
Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. Officials declared the events to be a terror incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Cmdr Harrington ?The events near Parliament Square #Westminster has been declared a terrorist incident?— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017