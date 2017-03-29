NEWS

Woman stabbed 32 times by ex marries first responder who came to her rescue

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Melissa Dohme Hill and Cameron Hill were married this month in front of many of the first responders and doctors who&#39;d helped Dohme Hill survive her attack. (Pezz Photo)</span></div>
CNN
When Melissa Dohme Hill was 20 years old, she received a call from her high school ex-boyfriend asking to meet up one last time to gain closure. When she arrived, he pulled out a switchblade, stabbed her 32 times and left her bleeding by the side of the road.

She would have died there had it not been for Cameron Hill who was one of the first paramedics to arrive.

Five years later, the two are married.

"I would never want to go through the horrific attack again, but with where I am today, I wouldn't change it," Dohme Hill told CNN. "I would have never met Cameron, so I believe it was fate that brought us together."

After the attack in 2012, Dohme Hill flatlined four times. She lost so much blood that she went into a coma and suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed. Many of her facial nerves were severed and she was left unable to speak or smile.

Cameron Hill was one of the first responders who found her and put her in a helicopter to the trauma center.

A year later, the two met at a luncheon. They started dating two months after that.

He proposed in 2015 at a baseball game, and the two were married this month in front of many of the first responders and doctors who'd helped Dohme Hill survive her attack.

She now works as an advocate against domestic violence at Hands Across the Bay.

"My message to anyone hiding in silence...If you are currently being abused, know that you are not alone, and it is not your fault," Dohme Hill told CNN.

"Please reach out to your local domestic violence center for assistance on how to safely end the relationship, because ending an abusive relationship can be very dangerous."

Copyright 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics:
newsdomestic violencesurvivor storyweddingu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Uber driver fights off 2 men attempting to carjack him
Ivanka Trump taking formal role in administration amid ethics concerns
YouTube video leads cops to drugs, guns, dead dog at Harvey home
State Department employee concealed contact with Chinese foreign agents: officials
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
Authorities seize more than 3,000 pot plants in Texas
Uber driver fights off 2 men attempting to carjack him
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
Show More
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
HS student suspended over haircut
More News
Photos
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
More Photos