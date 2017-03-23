NEWS

Stand with London: World cities pay tribute to terror attack victims

The Library of Birmingham in England (left) and the Orlando Eye in Florida (left) light up to pay tribute to the victims in London. (benroach/Instagram|theorlandoeye/Instagram)

Following Wednesday's terror attacks near the Houses of Parliament in London, cities in England and around the world are showing solidarity with the victims.

From flags at half-mast to lighting up with the colors of the Union Jack, here's how landmarks and government buildings are showing their support.

Eiffel Tower
Paris, France

Tel Aviv City Hall
Tel Aviv, Israel

Victoria Police Department
Victoria, Canada

Orlando Eye
Orlando, Florida

Gateshead Millennium Bridge
Gateshead, England

Library of Birmingham
Birmingham, England
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldeiffel towerlondon
Load Comments
Related
'Open door:' Brussels residents organize online effort to help terror attack victims
World landmarks light up in red, white and blue for Paris
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Infant twins found dead in apartment
UK prime minister: British-born London attacker was known to authorities
Man accidentally donates wife's wedding dress to Goodwill
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
More News
Top Stories
Utah man killed, wife injured in London attack, church statement says
Mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
National Puppy Day: Adorable pups up for adoption
Man accidentally donates wife's wedding dress to Goodwill
Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana
Chicago man charged with murder of 2nd child
Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise ship
Show More
Ride-share driver carjacked in Old Town
Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin domestic dispute
City holds job fair for O'Hare positions at Wilbur Wright College
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
Fortune magazine crowns Theo Epstein 'world's greatest leader'
More News
Photos
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
More Photos