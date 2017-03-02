NEWS

Pilsen parish signs up host families in case undocumented parents deported

By
EMBED More News Videos

Undocumented immigrants fearing deportation are set to get help from their fellow parishioners.



CHICAGO -- Undocumented immigrants fearing deportation are set to get help from their fellow parishioners.

Churches in the Pilsen neighborhood are planning to deal with families that may get separated by President Donald Trump's new executive order.

With fear of a Washington-directed deportation force running high in Latino neighborhoods, Ash Wednesday services were punctuated with a call for pre-emptive help - sign up now to take in the kids of those who get kicked out of the country

"It's out there. It is in the atmosphere," said Fr. Michael Enright, St. Paul Catholic Church. "People are wound up about it."

St. Paul, along with St. Procopious and St. Pius are matching citizen parishioners with those who think they're vulnerable. Fr. Enright, who ministered to the disenfranchised for years on the South Side before going to Pilsen seven years ago, is thinking ahead to a conversation he hopes doesn't happen

"'Where's my mom and dad? Oh, some guys came from the government and took them,'" Enright said. "'They are just gone...' It is just unbelievable to me that might happen."

Longtime community organizer Mary Gonzalez, at 76, is ready to have young ones around again.

"We will keep them connected with their parents until their parents can resolve their issues - be that a week, a month, a year, two years, five years - it doesn't matter," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez calls the effort to match families a "just in case thing" - part of a broader effort to ensure immigrants know their rights and are valued.

"We are very angry that the political structure after so many years cannot come up with a decent solution when they know that the economy of this country is totally dependent on the hard labor of immigrants," Gonzalez said.

"In terms of resources for families, we will take care of it, and the Lord will provide," said Enright. "Always, the Lord... well in the end he does."

In the St. Paul parish, Enright estimates 15 percent of his flock is undocumented, a number that balloons, he says, the further south and west you travel from Pilsen.

The families that would be pressed into service would have to pass church-run background checks. At St. Paul Wednesday night, already about 40 families signed up to take in kids, should it actually come to that.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationICEChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Little Village business owners report lack of customers over ICE fears
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Sessions recuses himself from campaign probes amid Russia questions
Obama library site added to list of endangered historical places
South Side man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 boys
More News
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
1 injured in Austin rollover crash
South Side man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 boys
Show More
Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Obama library site added to list of endangered historical places
Man charged with stabbing 1, injuring another at Waukegan grocery store
Upscale 'study hotels' popping up at colleges; Chicago next
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video