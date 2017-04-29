NEWS

Police: 1 killed, 1 injured after crash involving stolen vehicle on Far South Side

Chicago police investigate a deadly crash on the Far South Side. (Captured News)

A car racing away from a shooting was involved in a deadly crash on the Far South Side Friday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at about 8:45 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at 127th Street and Halsted Street, police said they spotted a white Ford SUV with several men inside that sped off.

Police pursued the Ford, which ran a red light at 127th and Throop Street and slammed into a red Toyota Corolla. The Toyota then hit another car, a black Saturn SUV.

The 18-year-old driver of the Toyota was killed and the passenger in that car was taken to Christ Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the white Ford that took off from police was a stolen vehicle. One person is in custody, police said.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesstolen carpolice chasechicago police departmentchicago shootingChicagoWest Pullman
