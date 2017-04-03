NEWS

Police: 2 stabbed near Crystal Lake Taco Bell parking lot

There are reports of two people stabbed in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Crystal Lake, but police have not yet confirmed them. (WLS)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are investigating two people stabbed near the parking lot of a Taco Bell in northwest suburban Crystal Lake Monday night.

Police said around 8 p.m. they had a report of two people stabbed near the driveway of the Taco Bell in the 400-block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, police found two male victims. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition has not yet been released.

The owner of the bar next door to the Taco Bell said police burst into his business and said they were looking for four suspects.

"We were all just sitting here doing our normal thing, and then we saw the two kids run down the side of the building. I went out back to check and see if I needed to lock up with all the police and it looked like they had some pretty bad stab wounds. They weren't screaming but they were definitely in distress," said Matt Harrison, bartender.

Harrison said the victims appeared to be in their young teens.

A person who lives near the scene told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that police are going door-to-door to try and find the suspects.

Police said they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.
