Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting

Three people are dead and two people were injured in a quintuple shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.The shooting apparently happened inside a two-story, multi-unit residential building in the 3900-block of South Albany Avenue just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear. The group was inside a home when an unknown male walked inside and began shooting, police said.An 18- and a 19-year-old man each were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another male victim was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.A 19-year-old man was shot in the side and listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.A police source said the shooting appeared to be related to drugs.