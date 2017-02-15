NEWS

Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people are dead and one person is critically injured in a triple shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people are dead and two people were injured in a quintuple shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting apparently happened inside a two-story, multi-unit residential building in the 3900-block of South Albany Avenue just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear. The group was inside a home when an unknown male walked inside and began shooting, police said.

An 18- and a 19-year-old man each were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another male victim was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the side and listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A police source said the shooting appeared to be related to drugs.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago police departmentchicago violencechicago crimeChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Sentencing hearing underway for truck driver accused of killing 5 people
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
More News
Top Stories
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
Sentencing hearing underway for truck driver accused of killing 5 people
Bodycam shows officer stealing cash from crime scene
Show More
Nelson Mandela's grandson visits Chicago students
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Firefighters respond to fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day
More Video