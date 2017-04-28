THEFT

Police: 40 guns stolen from Oak Forest gun range

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
Oak Forest police said at least 40 firearms were stolen from a gun range early Friday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., they responded to a glass break alarm at the Eagle Sports Range at 5900 W. 159th Street.

When they arrived, police said they saw that a large cinder block was used to break a window at the gun range.

Security footage showed three black male suspects wearing backpacks entering the gun range and taking the firearms. Police said the suspects arrived and left in an unknown blue vehicle driven by an unknown suspect.

Police said the incident is under investigation.
