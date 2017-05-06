Police: 6 North Side cell phone stores burglarized Friday



3900-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 4:07 a.m.,



6200-block of North Western Avenue at about 4:29 a.m.,



1900-block of West Peterson Avenue at about 4:38 a.m.,



4400-block of North Broadway at about 4:50 a.m.,



4800-block of North Broadway at about 5:45 a.m.,



2800-block of North Broadway at about 6 a.m.

Chicago police have issued an alert after burglars targeted six cell phone stores on the North Side Friday morning.The burglaries occurred in the:Police said glass was broken and property taken from the stores in each of the burglaries. The suspect was wearing a mask and gloves with a gray hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area north Detectives at (312) 744-8263.