NEWS

Police: 6 North Side cell phone stores burglarized Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert after burglars targeted six cell phone stores on the North Side Friday morning.

The burglaries occurred in the:

  • 3900-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 4:07 a.m.,
  • 6200-block of North Western Avenue at about 4:29 a.m.,

  • 1900-block of West Peterson Avenue at about 4:38 a.m.,

  • 4400-block of North Broadway at about 4:50 a.m.,

  • 4800-block of North Broadway at about 5:45 a.m.,

  • 2800-block of North Broadway at about 6 a.m.

Police said glass was broken and property taken from the stores in each of the burglaries. The suspect was wearing a mask and gloves with a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area north Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Related Topics:
newsburglarycellphonechicago crimeChicagoLakeviewWest RidgeUptown
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as a 38-year-old from Maine
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
'Run to Remember' commemorates fallen Chicago police officers
More News
Top Stories
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke
Show More
What to do if your mattress is causing you misery
Chicago Park District to turn on Buckingham Fountain Saturday
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled
'Run to Remember' commemorates fallen Chicago police officers
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos