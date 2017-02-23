NEWS

Investigators ask for public's help in 2007 disappearance of West Chicago businessman

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
Investigators have renewed a call for the public's help to figure out what happened to John Spira.

Spira went missing on Feb. 23, 2007, and was last seen at his business in unincorporated West Chicago, Illinois.

He never showed up for a dinner that night with a friend.

Spira was 45 years-old when he disappeared ten years ago.

The DuPage County sheriff's office is still investigating the case.

Police have asked anyone with information about Spira's disappearance to contact them.
