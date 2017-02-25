Police: Delivery drivers robbed in Ashburn

Chicago police have issued an alert after several delivery drivers were robbed in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood on the past few weeks.In each of the incidents, the suspect ordered food from a local restaurant and robbed the driver when they arrived, police said. The suspect either displayed or implied a weapon during the robberies.The robberies occurred in the 3700-block of West 70th Street at 11:15 p.m. on January 25 and on February 13 at 8:50 p.m. Another robbery also occurred in the 3800-block of West 80th Street on January 16 at 4:51 p.m.Police described the suspect as 18-25, 5'06" to 5'10" and 170-180 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747 8382.