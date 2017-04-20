Police department employee arrested after leading coworkers on chase

LaTosha Miles

A woman who works as a personnel manager for the Durham Police Department faces several charges after she allegedly led officers on a chase Tuesday morning.Durham police say Officer G.L. Munter pulled over his colleague for speeding near I-85 at Hillandale Road.LaTosha Miles, 33, stopped on the ramp from I-85 to Hillandale Road and gave her information to Munter, but then drove off.The pursuit stretched five miles toward Sandy Ridge Elementary off old Old Oxford Highway.Officers followed her car briefly and then put out a description of the vehicle.Radio Dispatch asked Munter whether he needed "more units" at his location."Negative," Munter responded. "I already know what school she is going to. Let me pull over and register her. I'm sure it is."The car was stopped a short time later near Sandy Ridge Elementary School on Old Oxford Highway.Neighbors told ABC11 that Miles has a child who attends Sandy Ridge.Miles was charged with speeding, resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding arrest.The Durham Police Department said Miles has worked there for three years and she's on paid administrative leave.