Police investigate sexting at Lake Zurich school district

Police in Hawthorn Woods and Lake Zurich are investigating sexting between students, according to a Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 statement released Monday.The district, which has schools in Lake Zurich and Hawthorn Woods, said that the sexting occurred off school grounds and after school hours. However, officials referred to law enforcement agencies because "sexting can constitute a criminal offense."School officials did not disclose which school the student attended. The district has elementary, middle and high schools and a letter to parents was sent to both middle and high school parents.In an email, Jean Malek, of Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95, said: "Thanks to a concerned parent, dedicated staff, and partnership with our police, we have identified the problem, have brought it to the proper authorities and will continue our work with families to educate their kids and hold them accountable to an ethical standard of digital behavior. Privacy laws prohibit us from commenting on the details of student disciplinary investigations or consequences. We will follow our student behavior policy in all cases."