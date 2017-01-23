Police investigate video showing officer throwing coffee at biker

Chicago police are investigating a video that shows an officer throwing a cup of coffee at a motorcyclist.The GoPro-type video has gone viral since it was posted on YouTube Sunday. It shows several motorcycles traveling through Chicago's River North neighborhood, then an officer throwing his coffee at the filmmaker."I was shown that video a little while ago, and I tell you there's nothing I can say to defend actions like that. We expect every officer to be professional, treat people fairly and responsibly," said CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.Johnson said the officer will be disciplined appropriately. He has not yet been identified.