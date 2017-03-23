Police investigating Facebook photo of toddler holding gun

Chicago police are investigating a Facebook post showing a toddler holding a handgun. The girl is young enough to still be held."Whether it's an air gun or a real gun in her hand, she's taking a selfie with a man and she's got her trigger finger on the trigger," said community activist Andrew Holmes.The picture came to the attention of Holmes, a well-known Chicago community activist, through an anonymous woman who he said saw it on Facebook and found it alarming."If she goes to a relative's house and there's an unsecured gun, she's going to put her hand on it because, guess what, you taught her to put her hand on it. ," he said.Just a week ago, a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head. Police said he was home alone with other young children playing "cops and robbers" with unsecured guns."We have to protect our children if other people don't want to protect them," Holmes said.Holmes turned the photo over to Chicago police investigators who are now trying to find where the post and picture originated."This is something that will cause this little girl to lose her life, but it wouldn't be her fault. There will be blood on your hands," Holmes said.Holmes said this is not the first time he has turned over a photo like to police and in the past police have been able to track down where the photos came from. Chicago police said Thursday night they have not yet determined if the gun in the photo is real.