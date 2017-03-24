Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have opened an investigation into harassment of the 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live.
Her family said she is being harassed through social media and even people stopping at her home to taunt her.
The 15-year-old went missing Sunday and by Monday, she was seen on Facebook Live being sexually assaulted by five to six boys.
She was reunited with her family, when police said she became a victim of harassing social media posts and even people stopping by her home.
On Friday, supporters of the family pleaded for relocation services for the family. The Cook County State's Attorney and city have offered relocation and victim assistance and Chicago police have put special attention on the home since the case started.
No one has been arrested in this case. Police said they are still looking to identify the five to six boys seen in the Facebook video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.