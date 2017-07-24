I-TEAM

Police left in dark as Illinois crime database offline

EMBED </>More Videos

For more than a full day last weekend police in Chicago and hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Illinois were unable to access LEADS. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Barb Markoff and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
For more than a full day last weekend police in Chicago and hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Illinois were unable to access LEADS, the primary database of criminal information operated by the Illinois State Police, the I-Team has learned.

The Law Enforcement Agencies Data System is the gateway to suspect background checks, stolen car reports, sex offender history, fugitive files, orders of protection and missing persons notices for police departments, prosecutors, courthouses and county jails.

LEADS, operated out of Springfield by the state police, allows patrol officers to determine who they are dealing with during traffic stops and the history of people they arrest-everything from vehicle registrations and driver's licenses to gun permits
and gang connections.

Illinois State Police officials say the outage was planned and law enforcement agencies were notified ahead of time.

The outage was supposed to be short, according to what a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Dept. says they were told by state officials. It apparently ended up being 24 hours longer than promised.

Without the ability to instantly determine whether there were active warrants for people bonding out of Cook County jail, at least 35 discharges were delayed last weekend according to a sheriff's spokesperson. Arrestees who made bond were eventually released, but background checks had to be conducted manually.

One Cook County law enforcement official said it went down "Saturday morning and came back up Sunday about 2 p.m."

LEADS, which started in 1968 as "hot files" of continually-updated information, is also the primary connection to the FBI's NCIC, the National Crime Information Center.

Last weekend citywide Chicago police handled six murders and 35 shootings. There is no way to know whether traffic stops and other routine police work were impeded due to the unusual outage.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsI-Teamchicago police departmentchicago crimeFBItechnologyChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Suburban mom claims 'combatant immunity' in terror case
New state review shows residents could be overpaying for electricity
Scammers use phony Facebook profiles to get money from users
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Charlie Gard's family ends legal fight: 'We will miss him terribly'
Kushner denies colluding with Russia, says Trump ran 'smarter campaign'
Read Kushner's full statement to Senate Intelligence Committee
7 injured in multi-car crash on Lake Shore Drive, lanes shut down
More News
Top Stories
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in Beecher crash
7 injured in multi-car crash on Lake Shore Drive, lanes shut down
6 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say
Illinois governor calls another special session on education
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
Police: Son attempted to kill mother by cutting her throat
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Show More
2 steal donation money, religious artifacts from Morton Grove church, police say
Trump son-in-law Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
Metra employee injured after train derails in rail yard
Portillo's extends lemon cake revival through August
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Bears' Jerrell Freeman saves man choking at Austin airport
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in Beecher crash
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video