Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of Skokie Walgreens

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint, police said.Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Walgreens at 9150 Skoke Boulevard around 1:40 p.m.Police said a witness reported a white man displaying a handgun to the pharmacist and demanded OxyContin pills. Police said the person was given pills and left the Walgreens on foot.Police located the suspect near Weber Center on 9300 Weber Park Place. Police arrested the suspect near Emerson Street and Lawler Avenue after a foot chase.Police said a BB gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found on the roof of a residence. OxyContin pills were recovered from the suspect after the arrest, police said.No one was injuredPolice are investigating the incident and charges are pending.Anyone with information is asked to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-933-8477.