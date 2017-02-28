Police: Man attempted to lure girls in Old Town

Chicago police said a man attempted to lure three girls in the city's Old Town neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.Police said the man was walking in the 1300-block North Wells Street around 12:30 p.m.when he encountered a 13-year-old and two 11-year-old girls walking in a group. Police said the suspect made inappropriate comments at the girls and then attempted to lure them towards him while school was in session.The suspect is described as a black male, 50 to 60 years old with a dark complexion, approximately 6 ft. tall and missing two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a black hat, red jacket, dark gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.Chicago police are investigating. If you have any information about the suspect, contact police.