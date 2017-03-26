NEWS

Police: Man charged after marijuana, gun found in stroller with child inside

Anthony Kennedy.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged after Chicago police said he was pushing a baby stroller stuffed with marijuana and a handgun while a child was inside on Friday.

Police arrested Anthony Kennedy in the 100-block of North Leclaire in the Austin neighborhood at about 3:18 p.m., police said.

After he was taken into custody, police said they discovered Kennedy was wanted for a domestic battery incident, multiple violations of an order of protection and two incidents of criminal damage to property.

The baby was placed in the care of a relative. Kennedy's charges include possession of a handgun and marijuana and child endangerment.
