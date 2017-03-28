Police: Man crushed to death by safe deposit box

Police say a man was crushed to death when a safe deposit box fell on him in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Maust of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.The fatal incident occurred around 1 p.m. Monday at the former Cheltenham Mall on the 2400 block of Cheltenham Avenue, which is currently under construction.Police say Maust, along with two co-workers, were attempting to relocate a large safe deposit box inside an old Wells Fargo bank.They placed it up on a lift. That's when, police say, it fell onto Maust.A special operations unit was called in due to the size and weight of the box.Action News has learned Maust leaves behind a wife and child.------