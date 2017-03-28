NEWS

Police: Man crushed to death by safe deposit box

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a man was crushed to death when a safe deposit box fell on him in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County. (WPVI)

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. --
Police say a man was crushed to death when a safe deposit box fell on him in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Maust of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

The fatal incident occurred around 1 p.m. Monday at the former Cheltenham Mall on the 2400 block of Cheltenham Avenue, which is currently under construction.

Police say Maust, along with two co-workers, were attempting to relocate a large safe deposit box inside an old Wells Fargo bank.

They placed it up on a lift. That's when, police say, it fell onto Maust.

A special operations unit was called in due to the size and weight of the box.

Action News has learned Maust leaves behind a wife and child.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsaccidentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
No charges for laundromat owner who shot robber, innocent bystander
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Student killed trying to board school bus
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
2 shootings reported on inbound I-290 in 9 hours, ISP says
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Show More
Race-based school budget cuts spark outrage
Student killed trying to board school bus
No charges for laundromat owner who shot robber, innocent bystander
Former 'Top Model' contestant among 4 injured during deadly shooting
Semi rolls over in Woodstock pin-in crash; 2 critically injured
More News
Top Video
2 shootings reported on inbound I-290 in 9 hours, ISP says
Trump to meet with head of Chicago police union
Man shot by ICE agent in Belmont Cragin
Police release surveillance photos in Naperville nail salon armed robbery
More Video