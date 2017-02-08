NEWS

Police: Man curses at, grabs children walking to school in Logan Square

Police said a man cursed and grabbed at children walking to school in the city's Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said a man cursed and grabbed at children walking to school in the city's Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday morning. ABC 7 Eyewitness News spoke with one of the victims.

Mann, 11, and his father did not want to appear on camera. They walked home from Logandale Middle School after a terrifying day.

Shortly before 8 a.m., when a man approached him in the 2900-block of North Spaudling Avenue, according to the police.

"This guy saw me and my cousin and his friend. He started coming toward us with his hands and grabbed me and started screaming in my face," Manny said.

He bravely yelled to the other kids.

"I was worried he was going to hurt them and that's why when he turned around I started running," he said.

He made it safely inside the middle school.

"I told my teacher and he said go down to the office 'cause the same thing happened to my friend," Manny said.

Police said the same man attacked a young girl minutes earlier in the 3200-block of West Diversey Avenue.

"She said she was scared," Manny said.

A neighbor said this is why she walks her two sons the two blocks each way, every day.

"I worry every single day. I never stop," said Denise, who did not want to use her full name.

Police describe the assailant as a Hispanic man in his 50s, wearing a black hooded puffy jacket and black jeans, and who has a "physical impairment" on his lip and right eye.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.
