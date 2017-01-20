NEWS

Man fatally shoots wife after mistaking her for burglar, police say

(Shutterstock file photo)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a man shot and killed his wife Friday when she came home from work earlier than expected.

Around 12:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call the 100 block of Dee Dee Place in Goldsboro.

Gina Williams, 48, was found lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the neck. Billy Williams, 49, was trying to revive his wife. Deputies seized a handgun that was seen on the front porch.

Authorities pronounced Gina Williams dead on the scene.

After an investigation, authorities learned Gina Williams had left around 6 p.m. Thursday for an overnight shift at work. She was not expected home until 8 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said one of the two children inside the home heard a noise at the front door. The child thought someone was trying to break into the home and woke up Billy Williams.

Billy Williams retrieved a handgun from the gun safe in the bedroom and approached the front door, deputies said.

Unknown to Billy Williams, his wife had left work early and came home. There was no front porch light on when Billy Williams opened the front door and shot the person on the porch.

Deputies said Billy Williams fired on shot, which struck his wife in the neck and killed her.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Billy Williams. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
